CLINTON, N.Y. — Alexandra Black, of Hailey, has been named to the dean's list for the 2018 fall semester at Hamilton College in Clinton, N.Y. Black, a sophomore, is a graduate of Holderness School.

To be recognized on the dean's list, a student must have carried throughout the semester a course load of four or more graded credits with an average of 3.5 or above.

