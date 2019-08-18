{{featured_button_text}}

U.S. Air Force Airman Mick L. Savage graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland in San Antonio, Texas.

The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.

Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.

Savage is the son of Michael C. Savage of Twin Falls and is a 2019 graduate of Lighthouse Christian High School in Twin Falls.

Get the latest local news delivered daily directly to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments