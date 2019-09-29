{{featured_button_text}}
Agropur

Pictured from left: safety specialist Keone Valdez, quality assurance coordinator Jessica Shankman, accounts payable representative Kyra Germann, maintenance manager Ken McDonald, CEO South Central Community Action Partnership Ken J. Robinette, plant manager Eric Gracida, maintenance supervisor Mark Combs, maintenance technician James Pearson, building maintenance lead Donovan Glass, process safety management coordinator Tim Voss and IT services advisor Collin Madsen. Not pictured: project coordinator/administrative assistant Jean McCall.

 TIMES-NEWS

JEROME — The Agropur Employee Committee presented Ken Robinette, chief executive officer of the Central Community Action Partnership, with a check for $6,448.75 on September 17. Agropur team members were encouraged to participate in numerous opportunities to help raise funds for the partnership’s food program.

Activates included a dinner-and-a-movie raffle sponsored by the Agropur maintenance department which also built a replica conestoga wagon for the Western Days Parade. The wagon won $500 for Best Non-Motorized Display at Joe Mama’s Car show in Jerome. It was recently raffled and is now on display at the History Museum in Gooding.

Agropur held its annual employee family picnic Aug. 24 where employees paid to dunk the manager and purchased raffle tickets for prizes and Agropur swag.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Over the last two years, the Agropur Jerome team has gifted the South Central Community Action Partnership with more than $10,000 which included corporate matching funds. The partnership will use the funds to help provide food to the 11 food pantries throughout the Magic Valley. Last year, it provided more than 12,900 food boxes with over 616,900 pounds of food to low-income families.

For more information about the South Central Community Action Partnership, go to sccap-id.org/.

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments