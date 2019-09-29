JEROME — The Agropur Employee Committee presented Ken Robinette, chief executive officer of the Central Community Action Partnership, with a check for $6,448.75 on September 17. Agropur team members were encouraged to participate in numerous opportunities to help raise funds for the partnership’s food program.
Activates included a dinner-and-a-movie raffle sponsored by the Agropur maintenance department which also built a replica conestoga wagon for the Western Days Parade. The wagon won $500 for Best Non-Motorized Display at Joe Mama’s Car show in Jerome. It was recently raffled and is now on display at the History Museum in Gooding.
Agropur held its annual employee family picnic Aug. 24 where employees paid to dunk the manager and purchased raffle tickets for prizes and Agropur swag.
Over the last two years, the Agropur Jerome team has gifted the South Central Community Action Partnership with more than $10,000 which included corporate matching funds. The partnership will use the funds to help provide food to the 11 food pantries throughout the Magic Valley. Last year, it provided more than 12,900 food boxes with over 616,900 pounds of food to low-income families.
For more information about the South Central Community Action Partnership, go to sccap-id.org/.
