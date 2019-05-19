RUPERT — Soil & Water Conservation Districts support agricultural education and are offering scholarships to students planning to major in an agriculture-related field at college this fall.
Each soil district has its own application and rules. For the Mini-Cassia area, applications are available at minicassiaswcd.com. The deadline is June 3.
