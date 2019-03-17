FILER — The Filer High School After Fifties Alumni is seeking new members. People who graduated from Filer High School before 1970 are welcome to join. If you would like to become a member and attend the group's luncheon in June, call Christine (Slatter) Curry at 208-886-7732 or email jim-chris@curry.us.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.