FILER — The Filer High School After Fifties Alumni is seeking new members. People who graduated from Filer High School before 1970 are welcome to join. If you would like to become a member and attend the group's luncheon in June, call Christine (Slatter) Curry at 208-886-7732 or email jim-chris@curry.us.

