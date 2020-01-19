BURLEY — Drévan Kai Addis of Burley graduated from Army boot camp and combat engineering training at U.S. Army Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri. Addis is the son of Leticia Gonzales and Brian Addis of Burley, both of whom attended his graduation in October.
Addis enlisted July 3, 2019, and was sent to Fort Lenard Wood for training for 10 weeks, and four weeks to complete combat engineering requirements. He is now stationed at Fort Leonard Wood, awaiting further orders.
Fort Leonard Wood has evolved from a small basic training post more than 75 years ago to a premier Army Center of Excellence that trains more than 80,000 military and civilians each year.
Addis said, “I joined for a steady job and to get an education.” He feels he made the right decision and is proud to contribute to the nation’s security.
One of Addis’ jobs as a combat engineering is breaching (blowing up doors and buildings) and is now a specialist in demolition, he said. Combat engineers primarily supervise, serve or assist as a member of a team when they are tackling rough terrain in combat situations. They provide their expertise in areas such as mobility, countermobility, survivability and general engineering.
Addis was awarded the Rifle Expert Marksmanship Medal for hitting the target 40 out of 40 rounds. He won the top honors out of 200 soldiers.
