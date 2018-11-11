Try 1 month for 99¢

TWIN FALLS — The monthly meeting of the local National Association of Active and Retired Federal Employees will be held at 11:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 12, at the Loong Hing Restaurant, 1719 Kimberly Road, Twin Falls.

The speaker will be Albert Hawkins from the Farmers Market and he will discuss his basket making.

The meeting is an opportunity to mingle with peers and discuss the latest changes to government benefits. Information: 208-732-0360.

