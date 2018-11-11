TWIN FALLS — The monthly meeting of the local National Association of Active and Retired Federal Employees will be held at 11:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 12, at the Loong Hing Restaurant, 1719 Kimberly Road, Twin Falls.
The speaker will be Albert Hawkins from the Farmers Market and he will discuss his basket making.
The meeting is an opportunity to mingle with peers and discuss the latest changes to government benefits. Information: 208-732-0360.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.