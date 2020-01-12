{{featured_button_text}}

The CSI Active Aging program is ready for 2020.

Classes at all sites start the week of January 13. The Rupert classes, taught by Alice Schenk, meet at 8:00 a.m. or 9:00 a.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays at the Civic Gym. New instructor Rayette Barendregt will teach the class at the Mini-Cassia Center gym at 11 a.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays.

There will now be an additional Over 60 and Getting Fit class offered in partnership with Oregon Trail Recreation District in Burley. The class will meet from 8:30-9:20 a.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays and will be taught by LuAnn Broadhead.

These classes are free to community members over the age of 60 and all are welcome to register. Participants can register in person by attending a class or by calling 208-678-1400.

