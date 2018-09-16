TWIN FALLS – Culver’s and the Twin Falls Corn Maze has created seven miles at fun.
The maze, on the corner of Grandview Drive North and Poleline Road in Twin Falls, has a unique agricultural twist. It is one of five across the country designed by Culver’s and maze owners to recognize the importance of agriculture. You might not be aware of it at ground level, but overhead you will see the restaurant’s “Thank You Farmers Project” written among the seven miles of foot paths.
The maze, owned by the husband-wife team Wyatt and Dani Detweiler, will be open from Sept. 21 to Nov. 3. Hours are Monday through Thursday, 1-9 p.m.; Friday from 1-10 p.m. and Sundays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Wyatt Detweiler comes from a line of farmers on his mother’s and father’s sides and has happily followed in their footsteps. Creating corn mazes is a fun experience for the Detweilers and they hope visitors enjoy visiting. Learn more at http://www.twinfallscornmaze.com. Admission to the maze is free to ages 2 and under, $5 for ages 3-12 years old and $7 for ages $7 and up.
Culver’s also teamed up with the Detweilers last year.
Since the creation of the Thank You Farmers Project in 2013, Culver’s has donated nearly $2 million to advancing agricultural education and helping guests understand why it’s so important to support those who provide food for our growing population. Learn more about this year’s mazes and the Thank You Farmers Project at http://www.culvers.com/thankyoufarmersproject.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.