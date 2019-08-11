TWIN FALLS — AARP Foundation Tax-Aide is recruiting volunteers for the upcoming tax season. The foundation is expanding its team of volunteers for the Tax-Aide program and is accepting new volunteers through the end of October.
Tax-Aide offers free in-person tax preparation and assistance to anyone. They do not need to be an AARP member or a retiree to use Tax-Aide, which is offered at about 40 sites across the state.
The volunteer roles include tax preparers, client facilitators, those who can provide technical and management assistance, and interpreters. Every level of experience is welcome.
Volunteer tax preparers will complete tax preparation training and Internal Revenue Service certification.
The program is the nation’s largest volunteer-run tax-preparation service, the organization said in a statement. It is offered in coordination with the IRS.
For more information about volunteer opportunities, go to aarpfoundation.org/taxaide or call 1-888-687-2277.
