{{featured_button_text}}

JEROME — An AARP Driver Safety Class will be held from 9 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. Oct. 21 at the Jerome Public Library, 100 First Ave. E.

The six-hour class is designed to help seniors compensate for the normal physiological changes that make driving more difficult.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

To register for the class, call 208-308-1670.

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments