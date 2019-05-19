{{featured_button_text}}

TWIN FALLS — An AARP Smart Driver Class, hosted by College of Southern Idaho Community Education and Matt Stokes Insurance, will be held from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. June 5 at the CSI Taylor Building, Room 247.

The class is designed to help older drivers compensate for the normal physiological changes which may tend to make driving more difficult. There are no graded or driving tests.

Class size is limited and preregistration is required. The fee is $20 per person and AARP members receive a $5 discount. To register or for more information, call Bernie Jansen at 208-733-1168.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments