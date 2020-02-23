AARP driver’s safety class is Thursday
TWIN FALLS — An AARP Smart Driver Class, hosted by College of Southern Idaho Community Education and Matt Stokes Insurance, will be held from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Thursday at the CSI Taylor Building, Room 247, 315 Falls Ave.

The class is designed to help older drivers compensate for the normal physiological changes which may tend to make driving more difficult. There are no graded or driving tests.

Class size is limited and preregistration is required. The fee is $20 per person and AARP members receive a $5 discount.

Bring your AARP card.

To register or for more information, call Bernie Jansen at 208-733-1168.

