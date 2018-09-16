TWIN FALLS — An AARP Smart Driver Class, hosted by the College of Southern Idaho Community Education and Matt Stokes Insurance, will be held from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Sept. 25 at the CSI Taylor Building, Room 247, in Twin Falls.
The class is designed to help older drivers compensate for the normal physiological changes which may tend to make driving more difficult. There are no graded or driving tests.
Class size is limited and pre-registration is required. The fee is $20 per person and AARP members receive a $5 discount. To register or for more information, call Bernie Jansen at 208-733-1168.
