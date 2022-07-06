A blossoming business: Buhl local finds sucess with specialty crop

BUHL — University of Idaho junior Sydney Schoth has paid her way through college with the help of a few small fragrant purple bushes.

What started with a 10-year-old Schoth and one lavender bush in her family’s backyard has turned into Lavender Goddess, a one-acre farm with over 256 plants featuring 26 different varieties.

Being an entrepreneur has benefited her more than just financially.

“When I was 10, I was very hesitant to talk to people that came up to the table,” Schoth said. “My mom said, ‘You’ve got to talk to them.’ In a good way, she pushed me to be a lot more extroverted than I would have been.”

Schoth and her mother Jennifer said there was a large learning curve when they first started making products. First comes picking the right variety for the intended outcome and then getting measurements just right.

“Some varieties are used for culinary purposes, they just taste better. Some of them dry into nice dark purple flowers,” Schoth said. “The big thing is different varieties of lavender produce oils that smell different when you distill them.”

On the corner of the farm, a still sits ready for action. Two hours of work can result in just two ounces of oil, which is considered a “really good batch.”

The process involves stuffing dried lavender into the bronze contraption which is filled with water. A gas burner steams the plants, removing all the moisture including oil and water. What’s leftover goes through a condenser filled with ice water, finally separating the oil from the water.

“We do get some funny looks from the neighbors,” Jennifer Schoth said. “It looks just like a whiskey still.”

The duo makes everything from lavender sachets and hot packs to decorative wreaths and lip balm.

“We also like that a lot of our products, this sounds a little weird but it’s a good selling point, you can eat a lot of our products without it harming you,” Sydney Schoth said. “Our hand sanitizer, the sugar scrub, you can eat the lip balm, I mean I definitely don’t recommend it but it’s all pretty safe. We try to keep it as natural as possible.”

Lavender is fairly simple to grow. Southern Idaho’s dry sandy soil creates perfect growing conditions for many varieties of lavender, however, some of the varieties that came from Washington are not used to the climate, she said.

Mother Nature is the most unpredictable variable. Last year the early heat wave led to decreased yields and struggling plants. In the winter, excess snow also caused problems.

“The lavender came on really early last year because of it,” Jennifer Schoth said. “This year it’s actually a couple of weeks behind.”

This summer, Lavender Goddess products can be found at the Nampa Festival of the Arts and at the Thousand Springs Festival of the Arts. Products are also available on their website, lavendergoddess.com.