95-year-old Twin Falls woman wins national recipe contest ​

TWIN FALLS — Beverly Hiatt, a 95-year-old resident of Syringa Place Senior Living in Twin Falls, was honored June 28 as a national winner of the Enlivant Senior Living Recipe Contest. She was recognized in a Zoom conference with other winners from the Northwest U.S. Division and honored in-person at Syringa Place by the administrator of the Twin Falls facility, Brandon Peterson.

Hiatt received an engraved plaque and a $250 gift certificate from Amazon which she immediately offered to her children for their help in preparing the dish. Her award-winning salad will be featured on the Enlivant fall/winter menu at their 220 facilities across the nation.

There were 12 categories open for entry and Hiatt’s family choose the salad category to feature her recipe for Ginger Pear Salad, using lime Jell-O, ginger ale, cream cheese and pecans.

The contest came at a difficult time. Her daughter had arrived for a month’s visit when the COVID-19 pandemic hit and residents at assisted living centers were being sheltered from exposure by isolating themselves from visitors. The Hiatts collaborated from a distance to prepare the dish and submit the recipe along with pictures of the Jell-O variation.

Hiatt has lived in the Magic Valley for more than 30 years and is no stranger to winning such contests. In 1990, she took home a $500 gift certificate won in the Weight Watchers Recipe Book contest for her Chili Rellenos.

