6 Magic Valley students receive IIEA Scholarships

The Idaho Irrigation Equipment Association is pleased to announce that six Magic Valley students have been awarded scholarships. They are:
Dillon Ball, son of Aaron and Stephanie Ball, Rupert, received a $500 scholarship to pursue his degree in Ag Systems Management at the University of Idaho. Ball’s scholarship was donated by Lake Company. Rain For Rent—Paul sponsored Ball.
Madison Crawford, daughter of Glenda Knight and Clay Crawford, Gooding, received a $600 scholarship to pursue her degree in Agribusiness at Utah State University. Crawford’s scholarship was donated by Nelson Irrigation Corp. and Layne Pumps, Inc. Don’s Irrigation sponsored Crawford.
Shandler Kidd Carson, daughter of Kent and Kimberley Kidd, Declo, received a $700 scholarship to pursue her degree in Health Science at Idaho State University. Carson’s scholarship was donated by the IIEA. Valmont Industries sponsored Carson.
Shaelee Poole, daughter of Carol Smith and Russ Poole, Rupert, received a $500 scholarship to pursue her degree in Radiology at the College of Southern Idaho. Poole’s scholarship was donated by the IIEA. The Sprinkler Shop sponsored Poole.
Jessi Schmitz, daughter of Eric and Lisa Schmitz, Kimberly, received a $600 scholarship to pursue her degree in Nursing at the College of Southern Idaho. Schmitz’s scholarship was donated by the IIEA. Don’s Irrigation sponsored Schmitz.
Josie Schmitz, daughter of Eric and Lisa Schmitz, Kimberly, received an $800 scholarship to pursue her degree in Business Finance at Lower Columbia College. Schmitz’s scholarship was donated by the IIEA. Don’s Irrigation sponsored Schmitz.
The IIEA awarded $22,500 in scholarships to 37 students for the 2020-2021 school year. These students were selected because of academic accomplishments, leadership, activities, and career goals. Some students are the children, grandchildren and daughters-in-law of IIEA members.
Since 1980, the IIEA has awarded 804 scholarships totaling $489,000. This is only possible due to the generous contributions of IIEA members and profits from the Idaho Irrigation Equipment Show & Conference.
The IIEA’s Scholarship Program received the Idaho Governor’s Award for Excellence in Agriculture in the Education/Advocacy category at the 2012 Larry Branen Idaho Ag Summit. Scholarships are donated by IIEA Members and profits from the Idaho Irrigation Equipment Show & Conference.
The IIEA was established in 1971 and membership consists of more than 110 separate entities including wholesale suppliers, retail dealers, equipment manufacturers, and public utilities engaged in serving Idaho’s agricultural and landscape irrigation equipment needs.
