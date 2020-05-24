6 Magic Valley students receive IIEA Scholarships

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Idaho Irrigation Equipment Association is pleased to announce that six Magic Valley students have been awarded scholarships. They are:

Dillon Ball, son of Aaron and Stephanie Ball, Rupert, received a $500 scholarship to pursue his degree in Ag Systems Management at the University of Idaho. Ball’s scholarship was donated by Lake Company. Rain For Rent—Paul sponsored Ball.

Madison Crawford, daughter of Glenda Knight and Clay Crawford, Gooding, received a $600 scholarship to pursue her degree in Agribusiness at Utah State University. Crawford’s scholarship was donated by Nelson Irrigation Corp. and Layne Pumps, Inc. Don’s Irrigation sponsored Crawford.

Shandler Kidd Carson, daughter of Kent and Kimberley Kidd, Declo, received a $700 scholarship to pursue her degree in Health Science at Idaho State University. Carson’s scholarship was donated by the IIEA. Valmont Industries sponsored Carson.

Shaelee Poole, daughter of Carol Smith and Russ Poole, Rupert, received a $500 scholarship to pursue her degree in Radiology at the College of Southern Idaho. Poole’s scholarship was donated by the IIEA. The Sprinkler Shop sponsored Poole.