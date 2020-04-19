27th annual Glanbia Nutritionals Charity Challenge looks for charities to support
27th annual Glanbia Nutritionals Charity Challenge looks for charities to support

The 27th annual Glanbia Nutritionals Charity Challenge is accepting applications from non-profit organizations with a 501(c)3 status.

The application process can be found online at glanbiacharitychallenge.com and will be open from March 1 to April 30 or until 40 applications are received. Last year, the event gave more than $215,500 with the help of Glanbia customers and vendors.

All funds awarded will be kept in the Magic Valley area. The applications will be reviewed by the golf committee and, if selected, applicants will be asked to come in and give a short presentation to the committee in June. The golf tournament will be Aug. 10 at Blue Lakes Country Club.

This event has given away more than $2.6 million to date.

For additional information, please contact Peggy Watland, engagement manager, dairy operations, at pwatland@glanbia.com or 208-735-4113.

