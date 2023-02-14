The community is rallying around a Cassia County Sheriff's deputy who is fighting to recover from a massive stroke.

On Jan. 8, wife and mother of three boys, Cassia County Sheriff's Deputy Shelby Carr, 32, was flown to Portneuf Medical Center where she underwent surgery to remove a blood clot from her brain, said Carr's friend Deputy Alyssa Doty.

“I really want to help lighten the financial burden for her,” Doty said. “And I really hope she gets to come home soon.”

Carr has a few more goals to meet before she will be released from the hospital.

“All I can say is she is a walking miracle and she keeps surprising us and exceeding all of the expectations,” Doty said. “She’s feisty and excited to try to get back to work.”

Doty said Carr is accomplishing her recovery goals sooner than expected.

“She just keeps progressing,” she said.

Doty is organizing a benefit dinner, raffle and silent auction at 6:30 p.m. March 16 at Morey’s Steakhouse, 219 E. 3rd St. N., Burley.

The dinner will be served buffet style with salad, pastas and shrimp. Tickets are $25.

Only 125 dinner tickets are available and they can be pre-purchased at Bright Beginnings Counseling, 1360 Albion Ave. and at Morey’s Steakhouse.

Donations of raffle prizes or items for the silent auction are also needed. For more information send an email to shelbystrongfund@gmail.com

A 5K fun run called Run like the Winded is also in the works on March 17 to honor the deputy who wears badge number 317.

“We wanted to do something that was quirky and silly, like Shelby, and make it a big, fun event,” Doty said.

Where the run will be held and the starting time will be released at a future date, she said.

"Shelby has her family in blue from both Minidoka and Cassia standing strong behind her, praying for her, and for full and complete healing," Minidoka County Sheriff Dispatcher Braeden Hill said in a message to the Times-News. "She has made a positive impact on both sides of the river.”

Hill started a Facebook GoFundMe page for Carr, which has raised more than $6,500 to date.

A donation account in Shelby Carr’s name has also been set up at First Federal Bank.

Minidoka County Sheriff Deputy A.J. Vincent said she met Carr during a police call in north Burley, a small section of town that lies in Minidoka County where the two sheriff's office share jurisdiction.

“We became friends on the job and have worked together quite a bit in north Burley,” Vincent said. “Shelby is very outgoing and hard-working. She really wanted to be a deputy and worked hard to accomplish that. She’s certainly not afraid of getting into a foot pursuit and she’s a very proactive deputy.”

Officers are also looking for donations of old gym equipment and a light set of dumbbells to aid Carr in her recovery when she returns home.

“If anybody can overcome this, Shelby can,” Vincent said.