Community spread of COVID-19 found in Camas County

FAIRFIELD — Community spread of COVID-19 has now officially been found in all eight south-central Idaho counties, the public health district said Monday.

Camas County was the last of the region's counties to have a case where the patient had no out-of-state travel and no identified contact with another person with confirmed COVID-19, the South Central Public Health District said Monday.

Public health officials expect more confirmed cases in places with community spread and urge all residents to assume the virus could be anywhere in the community.

The health district continues to urge residents to take precautions to protect themselves and their community from COVID-19.

These precautions include:

Keeping 6 feet away from people you don’t live with.

Wear a mask when they interact with people outside their home, especially in public areas like grocery stores and when you cannot social distance.

Stay home when you are sick or if you have been exposed to COVID-19.

Wash your hands well and regularly, especially immediately after returning home.

South Central Public Health District is running two hotlines for information about COVID-19. One in English at 208-737-1138, and one in Spanish, at 208-737-5965. These hotlines are currently running from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.