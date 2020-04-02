Community spread of COVID-19 detected in Twin Falls County

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

TWIN FALLS COUNTY — South Central Public Health District have confirmed more than one case of novel coronavirus with no out-of-state travel and no identified contact with another person with confirmed COVID-19.

Community spread means at least one person has been infected with the virus in an area who is not sure how or where they became infected. These individuals under investigation did not travel and had no identified contact with another person with COVID-19. Public Health officials expect more confirmed cases in the community.

The health department reported 32 cases in Twin Falls County as of 6 p.m. Thursday.

“We’ve already seen this in several counties in Idaho. It is safe to assume the virus could be anywhere in our community,” said Melody Bowyer, SCPHD Director. “Social distancing becomes even more critical in times like this. We have to work together as a community to slow the spread of this virus.”

Based on recent guidance from Idaho Health and Welfare, investigation into counties with confirmed community spread will now include limited contact investigation.