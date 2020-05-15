× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

RUPERT — The South Central Public Health District has confirmed at least one case of novel coronavirus in Minidoka County with no out-of-state travel and no identified contact with another person with confirmed COVID-19.

Community spread means at least one person has been infected with the virus and investigation is not able to determine how or where they became infected. The individual under investigation did not travel and had no identified contact with another person with COVID-19. Public health officials expect more confirmed cases in Minidoka County and urge all residents to assume the virus could be anywhere in the community and surrounding counties.

Minidoka County had two new confirmed cases and one new probable case announced Thursday. Combined with the previous cases and the two other cases announced this week, the county now has 12 confirmed cases and three probable cases, according to the South Central Public Health District. Ten of those cases are believed to have recovered.

The Minidoka County School District said last week it still planned to have an in-person graduation ceremony for Minico High School, but reversed course Thursday and said it was revising those plans.

“Even as the state works toward reopening, we are still seeing new cases in almost all of our counties,” said Logan Hudson, public health division administrator. “This is a good reminder that the virus is still very active and we all need to do our part to protect our communities. Practice social distancing. If an area is too crowded — leave. Wear a mask when you are out in public and around other people. Continue to take precautions so you don’t have to be the next person we are calling on the phone asking to stay indoors for the next two weeks.”

All eight of the counties in south-central Idaho have confirmed coronavirus cases and four of them have confirmed community spread: Blaine, Jerome, Twin Falls and Minidoka. The other four have not confirmed community spread: Camas, Cassia, Gooding and Lincoln.

South Central Public Health District is running two hotlines for information about COVID-19. One in English at 208-737-1138, and one in Spanish, at 208-737-5965. These hotlines are currently running from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.