An image from an electron microscope shows SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. Scientists say this version of the coronavirus has mutated and become more contagious.
TRIBUNE NEWS SERVICE
RUPERT — The South Central Public Health District has confirmed at least one case of novel coronavirus in Minidoka County with no out-of-state travel and no identified contact with another person with confirmed COVID-19.
Community spread means at least one person has been infected with the virus and investigation is not able to determine how or where they became infected. The individual under investigation did not travel and had no identified contact with another person with COVID-19. Public health officials expect more confirmed cases in Minidoka County and urge all residents to assume the virus could be anywhere in the community and surrounding counties.
Minidoka County had two new confirmed cases and one new probable case announced Thursday. Combined with the previous cases and the two other cases announced this week, the county now has 12 confirmed cases and three probable cases, according to the South Central Public Health District. Ten of those cases are believed to have recovered.
The Minidoka County School District said last week it still planned to have an in-person graduation ceremony for Minico High School, but reversed course Thursday and said it was revising those plans.
“Even as the state works toward reopening, we are still seeing new cases in almost all of our counties,” said Logan Hudson, public health division administrator. “This is a good reminder that the virus is still very active and we all need to do our part to protect our communities. Practice social distancing. If an area is too crowded — leave. Wear a mask when you are out in public and around other people. Continue to take precautions so you don’t have to be the next person we are calling on the phone asking to stay indoors for the next two weeks.”
All eight of the counties in south-central Idaho have confirmed coronavirus cases and four of them have confirmed community spread: Blaine, Jerome, Twin Falls and Minidoka. The other four have not confirmed community spread: Camas, Cassia, Gooding and Lincoln.
South Central Public Health District is running two hotlines for information about COVID-19. One in English at 208-737-1138, and one in Spanish, at 208-737-5965. These hotlines are currently running from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Meals on Wheels delivers food
Joe Taylor, left, receives lunch from Meals on Wheels driver Dixie Conway on Friday at home in Burley. Taylor, who is 94 and blind, is receiving meals during the pandemic since the senior center has closed.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Meals on Wheels delivers food
Joe Taylor says goodbye to Dixie Conway after she delivered lunch on Friday in Burley. Taylor, who is 94 and blind, is receiving Meals on Wheels during the pandemic since the senior center has closed.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Meals on Wheels delivers food
Joe Taylor waits for his lunch to arrive Friday at home in Burley. Taylor, who is 94 and blind, is receiving Meals on Wheels during the pandemic since the senior center has closed.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Glanbia and Double A Dairy deliver 10k in cheese
Wilf Constello, Glanbia chief commercial officer, helps deliver donated cheese Friday, May 1, 2020, to the Mustard Seed in downtown Twin Falls. Double A Dairy and Glanbia Nutritionals each made a 5k donation of Glanbia cheese products to fight food insecurity during COVID-19.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Glanbia and Double A Dairy deliver 10k in cheese
New labels were created for cheese that Glanbia Nutritionals is donating in partnership with Double A Dairy on Friday, May 1, 2020, to the Mustard Seed in downtown Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Glanbia and Double A Dairy deliver 10k in cheese
Glanbia's Mike Machado drops off cheese products Friday, May 1, 2020, to the Mustard Seed in downtown Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Perrine wears protective mask
A medical mask covers the face of the statue of I.B. Perrine on Friday outside the Twin Falls Visitor Center in Twin Falls.
PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS
Bus drivers deliver food to students
Manager Josh Crandall, of North Side Bus Co., hands Lead Teacher Amanda Dugger lunches for her students April 3 at Jerome Little Tigers Preschool and Day Care in Jerome.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Bus drivers deliver food to students
Manager Josh Crandall, of North Side Bus Co., waits for District Maintenance Employee Dave Gerdes to hand him packed lunches to deliver Friday, April 3, 2020, at Jerome Middle School in Jerome.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Bus drivers deliver food to students
A student runs back to her house in Jerome on April 3 after grabbing her school lunch.
PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS FILE PHOTO
Bus drivers deliver food to students
Lead Teacher Amanda Dugger stacks packs of food as Josh Crandall, manager of North Side Bus Co., gets more for her students Friday, April 3, 2020, at Jerome Little Tigers Preschool and Daycare in Jerome.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Bus drivers deliver food to students
Manager Josh Crandall, of North Side Bus Co., delivers food to students on his route Friday, April 3, 2020, in Jerome.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Bus drivers deliver food to students
Manager Josh Crandall starts up his bus so he can deliver food to students on his route Friday, April 3 at North Side Bus Co. in Jerome. All of the buses at North Side took on nicknames while delivering food. Crandall chose The Grinch because as the boss he thought it would be a fitting joke for his employees to enjoy at his expense. 'This is a moment for the Grinch to do something good,' he said.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Bus drivers deliver food to students
Manager Josh Crandall, of North Side Bus Co., hands Lead Teacher Amanda Dugger lunches for her students Friday, April 3, 2020, at Jerome Little Tigers Preschool and Daycare in Jerome.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Bus drivers deliver food to students
Bus Aide Amanda Sitter stores boxes of packed lunches for students on the seats of the bus Friday, April 3, 2020, at Jerome Middle School in Jerome.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Bus drivers deliver food to students
Lead Teacher Amanda Dugger waits for Josh Crandall, manager of North Side Bus Co., to hand her food for the children Friday, April 3, 2020, at Jerome Little Tigers Preschool and Daycare in Jerome.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Bus drivers deliver food to students
Teacher Amanda Dugger stacks lunches delivered for her students Friday, April 3, 2020, at Jerome Little Tigers Preschool and Daycare in Jerome.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Bus drivers deliver food to students
Bus Aide Amanda Sitter stores boxes of packed lunches for students on the seats of the bus Friday, April 3 at Jerome Middle School in Jerome.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Bus drivers deliver food to students
Manager Josh Crandall, of North Side Bus Co., prays with his drivers before they start their food deliveries Friday, April 3, 2020, at Jerome Middle School in Jerome.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Bus drivers deliver food to students
Lead Teacher Amanda Dugger wheels containers of food delivered by North Side Bus Co. inside Friday, April 3, 2020, at Jerome Little Tigers Preschool and Daycare in Jerome.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Bus drivers deliver food to students
Paige Pierce, 15, and Isabelle Pierce, 6, walk back to their house after receiving meals for their family from the North Side Bus Co. April 3 in Jerome.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Bus drivers deliver food to students
Assistant Director Kristine Hove, left, and Lead Teacher Amanda Dugger, center, stack lunches for students delivered by Josh Crandall, manager of North Side Bus Co., on Friday, April 3, 2020, at Jerome Little Tigers Preschool and Daycare in Jerome.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Canning the essentials
From left) Koto Brewing Co. kitchen manager Paul Claasen, chats with Pierre Tusow, head brewer and Shane Cook, owner, around a shipment of cans Wednesday, April 1, 2020, in downtown Twin Falls. The company plans to be canning Swollen Ego, Table Base IPA and Disco Leg IIPA over the next few days.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Canning the essentials
Koto Brewing Co. receives their shipment of cans Wednesday, April 1, 2020, in downtown Twin Falls. The company plans to be canning Swollen Ego, Table Base IPA and Disco Leg IIPA over the next few days.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Canning the essentials
Koto Brewing Co. receives their shipment of cans Wednesday, April 1, 2020, in downtown Twin Falls. The company plans to be canning Swollen Ego, Table Base IPA and Disco Leg IIPA over the next few days.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Canning the essentials
From front to back) Koto Brewing Co. Pierre Tusow, head brewer, carries a shipment of cans along with Paul Claasen, kitchen manager, and Shane Cook, owner, (not shown)Wednesday, April 1, 2020, in downtown Twin Falls. The company plans to be canning Swollen Ego, Table Base IPA and Disco Leg IIPA over the next few days.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Canning the essentials
Koto Brewing Co. receives their shipment of cans Wednesday, April 1, 2020, in downtown Twin Falls. The company plans to be canning Swollen Ego, Table Base IPA and Disco Leg IIPA over the next few days.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Canning the essentials
Koto Brewing Co. receives their shipment of cans Wednesday, April 1, 2020, in downtown Twin Falls. The company plans to be canning Swollen Ego, Table Base IPA and Disco Leg IIPA over the next few days.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Canning the essentials
Koto Brewing Co. receives their shipment of cans Wednesday, April 1, 2020, in downtown Twin Falls. The company plans to be canning Swollen Ego, Table Base IPA and Disco Leg IIPA over the next few days.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Making masks at the Humanitarian Center
President Becky Schow talks about the 100,000 mask challenge Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at the Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center in Rupert. The center is hoping to find 1,000 people willing to make face masks from kits they provide. Pickup times for face mask kits are Thursdays from 10 a.m. to noon. Schow says each mask takes 15 minutes to sew. 'Before you share with anybody, wash and dry the mask on high heat,' she says.
PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS
Playground closure in Paul
The playground sits fenced-off and closed Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at the Paul Community Park in Paul.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Playground closure in Paul
Shelter number 2, along with all the other shelters, sits roped-off and closed Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at the Paul Community Park in Paul.
PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS
Playground closure in Paul
The playground sits fenced-off and closed Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at the Paul Community Park in Paul.
PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS
Still in business
Owner Christa Hannold cleans the tabletop in the bridal suite Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at Christa's Dress Shoppe & Tuxedo in Twin Falls. In response to Covid-19, Hannold has begun booking fittings by appointment only, with at least a half hour in between each for cleaning. She has also started scheduling rest days for her employees to stay home and focus on their health. 'For a business owner, it's a hard balance of trying to make sure my employees are paid while still keeping them safe.'
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Still in business
Owner Christa Hannold cleans the chairs in the viewing area Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at Christa's Dress Shoppe & Tuxedo in Twin Falls. In response to Covid-19, Hannold has begun booking fittings by appointment only, with at least a half hour in between each for cleaning. She has also started scheduling rest days for her employees to stay home and focus on their health. 'For a business owner, it's a hard balance of trying to make sure my employees are paid while still keeping them safe.'
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Still in business
Owner Christa Hannold cleans the dress hangers and anything else clients might touch Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at Christa's Dress Shoppe & Tuxedo in Twin Falls. In response to Covid-19, Hannold has begun booking fittings by appointment only, with at least a half hour in between each for cleaning. She has also started scheduling rest days for her employees to stay home and focus on their health. 'For a business owner, it's a hard balance of trying to make sure my employees are paid while still keeping them safe.'
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Still in business
Owner Christa Hannold cleans the dress hangers and anything else clients might touch Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at Christa's Dress Shoppe & Tuxedo in Twin Falls. In response to Covid-19, Hannold has begun booking fittings by appointment only, with at least a half hour in between each for cleaning. She has also started scheduling rest days for her employees to stay home and focus on their health. 'For a business owner, it's a hard balance of trying to make sure my employees are paid while still keeping them safe.'
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Still in business
Owner Christa Hannold cleans the door handle of her shop Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at Christa's Dress Shoppe & Tuxedo in Twin Falls. In response to Covid-19, Hannold has begun booking fittings by appointment only, with at least a half hour in between each for cleaning. She has also started scheduling rest days for her employees to stay home and focus on their health. 'For a business owner, it's a hard balance of trying to make sure my employees are paid while still keeping them safe.'
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Still in business
Owner Christa Hannold talks about the current state of the wedding industry Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at Christa's Dress Shoppe & Tuxedo in Twin Falls. With social distancing restrictions in effect, many spring weddings have been postponed, but because Hannold's clients typically shop months in advance for their wedding dresses her business hasn't suffered. 'Our brides and grooms have been positive, they've been rolling with the punches and many of them are optimistic that they will have a wedding.'
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Still in business
Owner Christa Hannold disinfects the register in between appointments Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at Christa's Dress Shoppe & Tuxedo in Twin Falls. In response to Covid-19, Hannold has begun booking fittings by appointment only, with at least a half hour in between each for cleaning. She has also started scheduling rest days for her employees to stay home and focus on their health. 'For a business owner, it's a hard balance of trying to make sure my employees are paid while still keeping them safe.'
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Still in business
Downtown sits relatively empty as businesses fight to stay open Tuesday, March 24, 2020, in Buhl.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Still in business
Volunteer Margaret Gray cleans the door handles Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at the West End Senior Center in Buhl.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Still in business
The downtown commons area sits empty Tuesday, March 24, 2020, on Main Avenue in Twin Falls.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Still in business
A sign advertising Sunday mass sits on display Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at the Church of the Nazarene in Buhl.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Still in business
Downtown sits relatively empty as businesses fight to stay open Tuesday, March 24, 2020, on Main Avenue in Twin Falls.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Still in business
Downtown sits relatively empty as businesses fight to stay open Tuesday, March 24, 2020, on Main Avenue in Twin Falls.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Still in business
Volunteer Margaret Gray cleans the door handles Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at the West End Senior Center in Buhl.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Still in business
Downtown sits relatively empty as businesses fight to stay open Tuesday, March 24, 2020, in Buhl.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Still in business
Downtown sits relatively empty as businesses fight to stay open Tuesday, March 24, 2020, in Buhl.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Still in business
Downtown sits relatively empty as businesses fight to stay open Tuesday, March 24, 2020, in Buhl.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Still in business
A sign informing customers that the business is closed sits on display March 24 at Urban 113 in Twin Falls.
PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS
Still in business
Downtown sits relatively empty as businesses fight to stay open Tuesday, March 24, 2020, on Main Avenue in Twin Falls.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Still in business
The marquee advertises a musical cancelled due to social distancing Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at the Orpheum Theatre in Twin Falls.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Still in business
Downtown sits relatively empty as businesses fight to stay open Tuesday on Main Avenue in Twin Falls. March 24, Gov. Brad Little ordered all "non-essential" businesses to close their physical locations.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Unemployment explodes in the Magic Valley
This March 27 photo shows the Fairfield Inn and Suites in Twin Falls. Hotel and restaurant employees have lost their jobs by the hundreds in the Magic Valley due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Fairfield Inn remains open but has consolidated operations and reduced staff.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Hotels remain closed during coronavirus outbreak
The Fairfield Inn and Suites sit empty Friday, March 27, 2020, in Twin Falls.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
