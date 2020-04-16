Community spread of COVID-19 detected in Jerome County

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

JEROME – South Central Public Health District has confirmed at least one case in Jerome County of novel coronavirus with no out-of-state travel and no identified contact with another person with confirmed COVID-19.

Community spread means at least one person has been infected with the virus and investigation is not able to determine how or where they became infected. The individual under investigation did not travel and had no identified contact with another person with COVID-19. Public Health officials expect more confirmed cases in the Jerome County and urge all residents to assume the virus could be anywhere in the community.

The health district has confirmed 35 cases of the disease in Jerome County and six other people are listed as probable COVID patients. Two people in the county have died of the disease.

Based on recent guidance from Idaho Health and Welfare, investigation into counties with confirmed community spread will now include limited contact investigation. Only close contacts that are considered high-risk by the CDC, or live in the same household, will be actively monitored by a member of public health. A close contact is someone who has spent at least 10 minutes within six feet of someone showing symptoms.