Community spread of COVID-19 detected in Jerome County

JEROME – South Central Public Health District has confirmed at least one case in Jerome County of novel coronavirus with no out-of-state travel and no identified contact with another person with confirmed COVID-19.
Community spread means at least one person has been infected with the virus and investigation is not able to determine how or where they became infected. The individual under investigation did not travel and had no identified contact with another person with COVID-19. Public Health officials expect more confirmed cases in the Jerome County and urge all residents to assume the virus could be anywhere in the community.
The health district has confirmed 35 cases of the disease in Jerome County and six other people are listed as probable COVID patients. Two people in the county have died of the disease.
Based on recent guidance from Idaho Health and Welfare, investigation into counties with confirmed community spread will now include limited contact investigation. Only close contacts that are considered high-risk by the CDC, or live in the same household, will be actively monitored by a member of public health. A close contact is someone who has spent at least 10 minutes within six feet of someone showing symptoms.
As of 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Twin Falls County has 89 confirmed cases, 11 presumed and 8 deaths; Cassia has 10 confirmed cases and one death, Blaine has 467 confirmed cases, 6 probable and five deaths; Camas has one confirmed case; Lincoln has 15 cases; Gooding has six confirmed cases and one presumed; and Minidoka has six confirmed cases and three presumed.
South Central Public Health District is running two hotlines for information about COVID-19. One in English at 208-737-1138, and one in Spanish, at 208-737-5965. These hotlines are currently running from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Making face masks
Making face masks
Making face masks
Making face masks
Stocking the shelves
Stocking the shelves
Stocking the shelves
Stocking the shelves
Stocking the shelves
Stocking the shelves
Stocking the shelves
Stocking the shelves
Stocking the shelves
Stocking the shelves
Stocking the shelves
Stocking the shelves
Dierkes Lake
Farming
Koto Brewing Co. shifts gears with canning operation
Changing tires during changing times
COVID-19 testing
Dierkes Lake
Shoshone Falls Park
School lunches on the go
Making face masks
Making face masks
Making face masks
Making face masks
Making face masks
Quiet and closed
Quiet and closed
Quiet and closed
Birthday parade
Birthday parade
Hockey practice
Birthday parade
Birthday parade
Hockey practice
Outdoors
Outdoors
Outdoors
Outdoors
Outdoors
Stocking the shelves
Stocking the shelves
Stocking the shelves
Stocking the shelves
Stocking the shelves
Stocking the shelves
Stocking the shelves
Stocking the shelves
Stocking the shelves
Stocking the shelves
Stocking the shelves
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.