Community spread of COVID-19 detected in Gooding County

GOODING — South Central Public Health District has confirmed at least one case of the novel coronavirus in Gooding County with no out-of-state travel and no identified contact with another person with confirmed COVID-19.
The Tuesday announcement is the first case of community spread in the Gooding County, meaning at least one person has been infected with the virus and investigators have not able to determine how or where they became infected. The patient under investigation did not travel and had no identified contact with another person with COVID-19.
Public health officials expect more confirmed cases in Gooding County and urge all residents to assume the virus could be anywhere in the community and surrounding counties.
Gooding is the sixth county in the eight-county region with confirmed community spread. As cases continue to rise in south-central Idaho, the health district continues to urge residents to take precautions to protect themselves and their community from COVID-19.
These precautions are as follows:
• Keeping 6 feet between themselves and people outside their household
• Washing their hands well and regularly, especially immediately after returning home
• Following the governor’s Rebound Idaho program, which includes avoiding gatherings with more than 10 people until stage four
• Wearing a mask when they interact with people outside their home, especially in public areas like grocery stores
South Central Public Health District is running two hotlines for information about COVID-19. One in English at 208-737-1138, and one in Spanish, at 208-737-5965. These hotlines are currently running from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Concerned about COVID-19?
