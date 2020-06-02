Community spread of COVID-19 detected in Gooding County

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

GOODING — South Central Public Health District has confirmed at least one case of the novel coronavirus in Gooding County with no out-of-state travel and no identified contact with another person with confirmed COVID-19.

The Tuesday announcement is the first case of community spread in the Gooding County, meaning at least one person has been infected with the virus and investigators have not able to determine how or where they became infected. The patient under investigation did not travel and had no identified contact with another person with COVID-19.

Public health officials expect more confirmed cases in Gooding County and urge all residents to assume the virus could be anywhere in the community and surrounding counties.

Gooding is the sixth county in the eight-county region with confirmed community spread. As cases continue to rise in south-central Idaho, the health district continues to urge residents to take precautions to protect themselves and their community from COVID-19.

These precautions are as follows:

• Keeping 6 feet between themselves and people outside their household

• Washing their hands well and regularly, especially immediately after returning home