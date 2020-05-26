Community spread of COVID-19 detected in Cassia County

We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

BURLEY — The South Central Public Health District has confirmed at least one case of novel coronavirus with no out-of-state travel and no identified contact with another person with confirmed COVID-19 in Cassia County.

Community spread means at least one person has been infected with the virus and investigation is not able to determine how or where they became infected. The person under investigation did not travel and had no identified contact with another person with COVID-19. Public Health officials expect more confirmed cases in Cassia County and urge all residents to assume the virus could be anywhere in the community and surrounding counties.