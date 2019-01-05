Try 1 month for 99¢

SUN VALLEY — Thanks to the generosity of an anonymous donor, Sun Valley Community School will offer either one full tuition or two half-tuition scholarships to local ninth grade students applying to join the school for the 2019-20 academic year. Students need to submit applications by Feb. 25 and must qualify for need-based financial aid to be eligible.

The recipient will be notified in mid-March when admissions notifications are sent to families. This scholarship will renew each year through the student’s secondary years provided that they meet the following criteria: consistent and solid attendance, strong academic standing with a GPA of 3.5 or higher and a record of good citizenship. The scholarship applies to tuition only — not to extra fees, the Learning Specialist Program or the summer program.

For a full description of the scholarship including qualifications, selection process and eligibility, go to communityschool.org/admissions/tuition-assistance.

For regular application information, email admissions@communityschool.org or go to communityschool.org.

