SUN VALLEY — Thanks to the generosity of an anonymous donor, Sun Valley Community School will offer either one full tuition or two half-tuition scholarships to local ninth grade students applying to join the school for the 2019-20 academic year. Students need to submit applications by Feb. 25 and must qualify for need-based financial aid to be eligible.
The recipient will be notified in mid-March when admissions notifications are sent to families. This scholarship will renew each year through the student’s secondary years provided that they meet the following criteria: consistent and solid attendance, strong academic standing with a GPA of 3.5 or higher and a record of good citizenship. The scholarship applies to tuition only — not to extra fees, the Learning Specialist Program or the summer program.
For a full description of the scholarship including qualifications, selection process and eligibility, go to communityschool.org/admissions/tuition-assistance.
For regular application information, email admissions@communityschool.org or go to communityschool.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.