TWIN FALLS — Several free Thanksgiving meals are planned in the Magic Valley and Mini-Cassia.
Twin Falls
The Salvation Army of Twin Falls will host a free Thanksgiving meal for the community from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday at 348 Fourth Ave. N. Information: 208-733-8720.
A free community Thanksgiving dinner will be available from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Radio Rondevoo, 241 Main Ave. N. Also enter into free raffles. Information: 208-733-2002.
The Community Church of the Brethren will provide a free Thanksgiving Day meal from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at the church, 461 Filer Ave. W. All are welcome. Information: 208-293-4458.
Burley
Local residents Jack and Mary Zarybnisky are helping to sponsor a pre-Thanksgiving dinner. The dinner will be served from 6 to 9 p.m. (or while the supply of food lasts) Wednesday at the Golden Heritage Senior Center, 2421 Overland Ave. Freewill offering. Attendees can also receive free clothing, blankets and children’s coats. Information: 208-878-8646.
Rupert
The Rupert Elks Lodge 2106 will host the annual free community Thanksgiving Day meal from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday at the Rupert Elks Lodge, 85 S. 200 W.. The meal is free, but freewill offerings will be accepted and all proceeds will benefit Rupert Elks charities throughout the year. Information: Elks Lodge, 208-436-6852.
