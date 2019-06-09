KETCHUM — PEG Companies has launched an outreach survey with the goal of gathering input from residents of Ketchum and surrounding areas.
The Utah-based commercial real estate operator is currently working through the entitlement process with the city to get a building permit for a full-service boutique hotel on a vacant parcel where the west side of Main Street meets East River Street in the Gateway District.
The 10-question survey, which requires about seven minutes to complete, asks participants to weigh in on development priorities and design preferences. It also provides open fields where people can ask questions and express concerns. According to PEG, the project will follow a slow and steady timeline and incorporate elements inspired by the community.
“I am delighted that PEG has chosen to invest in Ketchum, and I am encouraged by their planned community outreach program,” Mayor Neil Bradshaw said in a statement. “A project that maintains the charm and character of Ketchum is central to our vision for the city, and community input is essential in this process. I hope many stakeholders participate in the survey.”
To take the Ketchum Boutique Hotel survey, go to surveymonkey.om/r/6P6JWKW.
PEG Companies aims to break ground on the boutique hotel in spring 2020.
