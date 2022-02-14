Community gives back to man who fell in canyon

TWIN FALLS — A fundraiser is being held for Jared Giles, who suffered serious injuries from a fall in the Snake River Canyon on Dec. 6.

During a hike with his daughter Hallie along the canyon near his private property, Giles lost his footing and fell approximately 80 feet suffering multiple injuries. Hallie was able to hike out on her own, to call for help.

In a statement from Giles and his wife, the couple praised their daughter by saying “Hallie was amazing and because of her ability to stay calm, access the situation and get emergency help to them, she saved Jared’s life. The community has been wonderful in recognizing her bravery and good decisions.”

The Twin Falls Sheriff’s Department shared a post on Facebook, saying Giles’ daughter Hallie was presented with the Lifesaving Award by Chief Aaron Zent of the Rock Creek Fire Department for her heroic actions that led to the rescue of her father. Along with this award, she was given challenge coins from the sheriff’s office, Rock Creek fire Department, SIRCOMM and Magic Valley Paramedics. It’s rare for civilians to receive these coins, but when they do, it represents overcoming a significant and adverse situation.

The injuries Giles suffered from the accident led to a three-and-a-half-week stay at the hospital, split between St. Luke’s and the University of Utah, but he was able to return home just in time for Christmas. He came home with 10 broken bones and his right foot and ankle amputated.

“Our family is getting used to the new ‘normal,’” the statement continued. “We have more good days than bad because Jared has an amazing attitude. Yes, there are hard days but those of you that know Jared know he isn’t afraid of hard things. Jared is the kind of person who is always willing to lend a hand and is willing to provide service to anyone in need.”

Now as his medical bills are starting to add up, the community is giving back to Jared and his family by hosting a fundraiser.

The Jared Giles Benefit Fundraiser page was started Jan. 9 on Facebook, allowing the community to see updates on Jared as well to donate items for the live and silent auctions that will be held at the event by Musser Bros Auctions.

Local businesses and other community members have been generous enough to have donated items such as tickets to the Utah Jazz vs. L.A. Clippers game, wine baskets, gift cards and much more.

The fundraiser will also have a BBQ dinner catered by Matt’s Good Catering, homemade fries by Lamb Weston, live music by Idaho 75 and a no-host bar by El Cazador.

The Jared Giles Benefit Fundraiser will be held at 5 p.m. Feb 19, at the Twin Falls County Fair Grounds, merchant building 3.

Tickets can be purchased for $10 a person or $15 a couple and can be purchased at Select Source, Whiskey Bent Trading Company, Community Builders in Murtaugh or you can email jaredsbenefitinfo@gmail.com and Venmo the money to purchase tickets as well. If you would like to make a donation, you can email jaredsbenefitinfo@gmail.com

