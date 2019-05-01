TWIN FALLS — College of Southern Idaho Community Education will offer its last spring class, Men’s Enhanced Concealed Weapons Training, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and May 11 at the Twin Falls County Office classroom/range. The cost is $50.
Instructor Sgt. Rick Beem will lead this course for men interested in a comprehensive overview of the responsibilities and issues in carrying a concealed weapon. Topics include Idaho law, firearms safety, marksmanship, defense shooting, awareness, ballistic consideration, use of force issues, legal process, your actions pre-and post-incident and firearm qualification.
Saturday will be spent on the range to become familiar with your firearm and gain experience with handling. Bring your own ammunition — about 200 rounds. Hearing and eye protection are mandatory for both days on the range.
On May 11, there will be four hours in class, with four hours shooting on the range to prepare to obtain an Enhanced Concealed Weapons License. Bring your own holster and ammunition — at least 100 rounds. Additional information will be emailed after registration.
To register, call Diane at 208-732-6442. For more information, email dgause@csi.edu or go to csi.edu/communityed.
