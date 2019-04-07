TWIN FALLS — College of Southern Idaho Community Education will host CARES: Helping Children Heal 2019 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. April 24 in Room 119 of the CSI Fine Arts Building. Refreshments will be served.
The topic will be "Children and Internet Safety." Speakers will include:
- Victor Dominguez, Idaho Internet Crimes Against Children executive board — “The State of Internet Crimes Against Children In Twin Falls, Idaho”
- Officer Dave Gomez, Meridian Police Department Student Resource Officer — “Cybersafe: How to Protect Children from the Dark Side of the Internet”
Silvia Renova-Gaxiola of St. Luke’s Magic Valley CARES will moderate the expert panel:
- Jason Kelley — Twin Falls Police Department detective
- Pam Harris — Department of Health & Welfare, Children & Family Services
- Anne Sharpe and Savannah Hawkins — foster parents
- Brandy Simmons — Twin Falls County Juvenile Probation
- Jen Shaw — parent
- Craig Nebeker — H & H Treatment Programs
- Sam Kuoha — Rupert Police Department, IICAC associate agent
Parents, caregivers, family members, youth-serving organizations, concerned community members, educators and the general public are invited to learn more about internet safety and how adults in the community can help prevent child abuse. No children under the age of ten should attend.
