TWIN FALLS — Idaho’s lieutenant governor will be part of a community conversation on Monday.
Recovery in Motion will host the event, part of an open house at the facility, from 3-7 p.m.
Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin will be a featured presenter, with topics including community re-entry and available resources for addiction recovery and mental health treatment.
Recovery in Motion provides free support services to individuals and families living with substance-use and mental-health challenges.
You have free articles remaining.
The event is free and open to the public. It begins at 3 p.m. with an opening ceremony. A ribbon-cutting will take place at 4:30, followed by the presentations.
Recovery in Motion is at 560 Shoup Ave. W., Twin Falls.
Information on the event and services provided is available by calling 208-712-2173.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.