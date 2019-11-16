{{featured_button_text}}
TWIN FALLS — Idaho’s lieutenant governor will be part of a community conversation on Monday.

Recovery in Motion will host the event, part of an open house at the facility, from 3-7 p.m.

Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin will be a featured presenter, with topics including community re-entry and available resources for addiction recovery and mental health treatment.

Recovery in Motion provides free support services to individuals and families living with substance-use and mental-health challenges.

The event is free and open to the public. It begins at 3 p.m. with an opening ceremony. A ribbon-cutting will take place at 4:30, followed by the presentations.

Recovery in Motion is at 560 Shoup Ave. W., Twin Falls.

Information on the event and services provided is available by calling 208-712-2173.

