TWIN FALLS — An upcoming “Community Collab” will allow residents to learn, connect, share and talk about suicide and mental health.

The meetings, set for Monday and March 2, come at a time of increased number of calls to Magic Valley emergency dispatch centers regarding mental health crises.

In upcoming meetings, residents will hear presentations about medications that are available to people suffering from mental health issues, counseling options and what to expect if someone dials 911 or 988 during a mental health crisis, Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Lori Stewart said.

Magic Valley Human2Human, made up of members of local mental health awareness and suicide prevention groups, is hosting the event, with Crosspointe Family Services being the lead organizer.

The group was created to educate, support and inspire the community to spread awareness about suicide prevention and mental health.

The meetings will start at 7 p.m. at the Roper Auditorium on the Twin Falls High School campus.

Community members of all ages are welcome.

Stewart said the meetings are meant to run as a series but people are encouraged to attend the second meeting if they are unable to attend the first.