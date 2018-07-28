TWIN FALLS — Residents of Twin Falls are encouraged to participate in the Community Center Feasibility Survey that is now available at twinfallsreccenter.org/open available through Aug. 10. Residents’ input is important in tailoring a comprehensive plan that reflects the community’s needs.
Through the mail, a random sampling of 3,500 households was invited to take a mailed survey that will provide statistically valid results.
Results from the online survey will be included in the final report.
They will be kept separate from the statistically valid responses, but will provide valuable feedback for the city. The project is led by Barker Rinker Seacat Architecture, with survey and data work done by RRC Associates. Questions should be directed to Wendy Davis, Parks and Recreation Director, at 208-736-2265.
