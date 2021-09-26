Common respiratory virus makes odd rebound

IDAHO FALLS — It’s not unusual for pediatricians to be busy treating children sick with a respiratory virus called RSV.
But it is in summertime.
The unusual resurgence of RSV — a respiratory virus that is usually mild but can cause severe symptoms, particularly in young infants and older adults — has caught children’s doctors by surprise. And the infections come while hospitals are nearing a resource crisis amid surging COVID-19 hospitalizations of mostly unvaccinated people.
Usually, the busiest months of the year at Just 4 Kids Urgent Care in Idaho Falls are January and February — when RSV and influenza are spreading rapidly, said Dr. Aaron Gardner, the clinic’s founder. But because both infectious viruses virtually disappeared during their usual seasons, the post-lockdown resurgence of RSV spiked demand at Garder’s clinic during July and August.
The change is “completely unheard of,” Gardner said.
RSV, or Respiratory Syntactical Virus, causes 2.1 million outpatient visits and 58,000 hospitalizations yearly in children under age 5, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The infection also causes 177,000 hospitalizations and 14,000 deaths yearly in adults age 65 and up, the national health agency says.
Doctors the Post Register spoke with said the most important way to reduce RSV spread is thorough handwashing, but some said other measures such as masking, avoiding crowds and social distancing may help.
RSV and influenza virtually disappeared this winter, as COVID-19 cases swelled and filled hospital intensive care units, the Post Register previously reported.
In the 2021-2022 season, more than 330 RSV cases have been identified statewide, with 11.9% of nearly 2,800 tests returning positive, according to state data. Idaho counts the latest cases as “pre-season,” or before typical seasons in years past. The pre-season test positivity rates have not yet risen to peak levels seen in previous seasons.
The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare declared RSV season onset early this year, starting in early June.
Babies have to breathe through their noses, which makes RSV especially dangerous for them, said Dr. Samuel Zuckerman, a pediatric intensive care physician at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. RSV can cause congestion and other respiratory tract issues.
Parents should seek medical care when a child is working so hard to breathe that they aren’t feeding adequately, Zuckerman said. Inability to feed, dehydration and working hard to breathe by using extra muscles are all worrying signs, he said.
“Any infant breathing faster than 40 to 45 times a minute probably needs to be checked by their doctor or urgent care or in an emergency room,” Zuckerman said.
It’s unclear why exactly RSV reared its head early, three Idaho doctors told the Post Register this week. But two doctors think it could be caused by changes in social behavior.
“What we think happened were people were social distancing, isolating, wearing masks during January, February time,” when RSV would have spread most between people, said Dr. Elizabeth Kleweno, medical director of pediatric hospitalists at St. Luke’s Children’s Hospital in Boise. “When people started congregating again and less social distancing, then RSV started to spread.”
By itself, RSV is a strain on the inpatient pediatric care system, Gardner said. Combined with COVID-19, caring for sick children becomes even more difficult, he said.
“So many of the children that we have seen admitted to the hospital with COVID are co-infected with RSV,” Gardner said. Children being admitted to the hospital with COVID-19 is rare.
In Boise, Kleweno said the patient census is already high with a swarm of adult COVID-19 patients stretching hospitals thin on beds.
“If we have a lot of pediatric patients coming in with respiratory illness such as RSV, that puts even more strain on our capacity and availability of inpatient beds,” she said.