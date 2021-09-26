Common respiratory virus makes odd rebound

IDAHO FALLS — It’s not unusual for pediatricians to be busy treating children sick with a respiratory virus called RSV.

But it is in summertime.

The unusual resurgence of RSV — a respiratory virus that is usually mild but can cause severe symptoms, particularly in young infants and older adults — has caught children’s doctors by surprise. And the infections come while hospitals are nearing a resource crisis amid surging COVID-19 hospitalizations of mostly unvaccinated people.

Usually, the busiest months of the year at Just 4 Kids Urgent Care in Idaho Falls are January and February — when RSV and influenza are spreading rapidly, said Dr. Aaron Gardner, the clinic’s founder. But because both infectious viruses virtually disappeared during their usual seasons, the post-lockdown resurgence of RSV spiked demand at Garder’s clinic during July and August.

The change is “completely unheard of,” Gardner said.

RSV, or Respiratory Syntactical Virus, causes 2.1 million outpatient visits and 58,000 hospitalizations yearly in children under age 5, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The infection also causes 177,000 hospitalizations and 14,000 deaths yearly in adults age 65 and up, the national health agency says.