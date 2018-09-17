TWIN FALLS — County commissioners have reversed a decision by the Twin Falls County Planning and Zoning Commission that denied a request to build two potato cellars on 38 acres of farmland in an agricultural zone south of Chobani and Clif Bar.
Based on numerous concerns from staff, individual board members and neighbors of the proposed cellars, the P&Z board unanimously voted May 24 to deny a conditional use permit for Eagle Eye Properties, a cooperative of local growers whose potatoes are packed and shipped by Idaho Falls-based Eagle Eye Produce. Nuisances such as noise and traffic, plus inconsistencies between the application and the applicants’ testimony were at the center of the debate.
The co-op appealed the decision to the county commissioners, who reviewed the case Sept. 4 and unanimously supported the application.
“We did consider the concerns of the surrounding property owners, but this is an agricultural use in an ag zone and it is incumbent that we support the ag community,” Commissioner Jack Johnson said, according to the minutes.
“Upon listening to the information presented at the hearing, ... it was an agricultural building in an agricultural zone for agricultural use,” Commissioner Don Hall said, according to the minutes. “We will be doing a new comprehensive plan in the next year and I would encourage the public to participate in that process.”
Eagle Eye Produce CEO Newman Giles called the commission’s reversal a half-win.
“It’s not a victory,” Giles said Thursday, referring to Twin Falls Highway District’s restrictions specifically limiting potato hauling in and out of the storage cellars to daylight hours. “Restricting the hours that spuds can be hauled doesn’t allow us full use of the land as (state) law allows.”
Temperatures and weather conditions dictate when the crop can be harvested and hauled into storage, not daylight, he said.
The highway district imposed 11 other conditions before signing off on the application in April, including construction of a 250-foot de-acceleration lane on 3300 East at the entrance to the property and a paved approach from inside the property to 3300 East with a standard 12- or 15-inch culvert.
Giles said he is grateful to the commissioners for reversing the planning commission decision, but the whole experience has soured his view of doing business in Twin Falls County.
Eagle Eye has incurred extra expenses during the unnecessarily prolonged application process, he said, because the company was forced to make other storage arrangements for its 2018 potato crop.
There is no chance of getting the spud cellars built before harvest, he said, “but we have no plans now to sue for damages.”
