TWIN FALLS — Twin Falls County is seeking applicants interested in serving as interim board members on the newly formed Filer Cemetery Maintenance District. Interested persons must be registered voters living in one of the three designated sub-districts, as shown on the map located at twinfallscounty.org.
Twin Falls County Commissioners will appoint one person from each sub-district to serve until duly elected commissioners are sworn in at the first regularly scheduled board meeting following the Nov. 5 election.
Candidates should have a strong commitment to the community and a desire to further improve the Filer Cemetery. Further information on cemetery maintenance district commissioner duties is available under Idaho Code §27-117.
The deadline to apply is March 1. To apply online, go to the link at twinfallscounty.org or within the Employment tab under the Advisory Board/Volunteer Opportunities tab. A resume is encouraged.
