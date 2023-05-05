A proposal for Idaho Power to transfer an acre of land on Ritter Island to the Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation will be the subject of a Thursday hearing in which the public can provide testimony via telephone.

Idaho Power’s application asks for approval from the Idaho Public Utilities Commission to transfer 1.09 acres of land on the island, which is located along the Snake River and is part of the Thousand Springs State Park.

The proposed asset transfer is part of negotiations that ultimately led to the relicensing of Idaho Power Co.’s mid-Snake hydro facilities. This proposal arose, in part, due to the understanding that the asset transfer would assist with aquatic habitat mitigation requirements, according to an IPUC news release.

Those interested in submitting testimony for the record are asked to call 415-655-0001 and enter meeting number 2451 727 1983 when prompted shortly before 11 a.m. on Thursday.

Idaho Power purchased the property in 1989, and there was some intent to use it for employee housing, Idaho Power spokesperson Brad Bowlin in an email to the Times-News.

Bowlin said the land transfer would create a win-win for Idaho Power and the people in Idaho.

“The transfer is in the public interest because (Idaho Power) will retain the ability to utilize the existing conservation easements to satisfy aquatic habitat mitigation requirements,” he wrote. “Additionally, IDPR would become the sole owner of Ritter Island allowing the agency to obtain additional funding to expand its efforts on the island.”

Idaho Power also owns and manages several properties in the Hagerman Valley, including the Banbury Springs and Brigg Creek properties, for the benefit of wildlife, Bowlin said.