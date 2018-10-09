TWIN FALLS — Bumpin Bernie’s will no longer be allowed to stay open until 3 a.m. three nights a week.
In response police concerns, the Twin Falls Planning and Zoning Commission voted to amend the bar’s special use permit that allows it to operate late at night and operate a dance club. Now, the bar will be forced to close at 1:30 a.m. — with alcohol sales stopping at 1 a.m. Additionally, the commission will review the special use permit again in one year.
The issues, the commission said, have resulted from the business’ extended hours of operation as a dance club in the early morning when all other establishments are closed. Police videos provided as evidence during the public hearing Tuesday showed an overcrowded bar with belligerent clientele overflowing into the parking lot behind the business.
“This has been a collecting place for people when the bars close down on Friday and Saturday nights,” Commissioner Carolyn Bolton said.
The motion to amend the permit passed with a 7-1 vote; Commissioner Curtis Hansen cast the dissenting vote, and Commissioner Ryan Higley was not present.
This wasn’t the first time police have asked the commission to limit the bar’s hours. The Planning and Zoning Commission also heard the case a year ago, but decided police didn’t have enough evidence to warrant a change to the business’ hours of operation.
Burhan Hetemi, co-owner of Bumpin Bernie’s, said his business makes roughly $54,000 a year between 1 a.m. and 3 a.m., when it sells hookah and non-alcoholic beverages and operates as a dance club. He admitted to the commission that he had been keeping the bar open past the permitted hours on Thursday nights — which would have justified complete revocation of the bar’s permit, city staff said.
Hetemi also talked about troubles at his business with getting overcrowded and people loitering in the public parking lot outside. At times, he’s even closed the business early and called police to disperse the crowd, he said.
Police videos showed law enforcement entering the business to find that not all patrons were wearing wristbands. Bumpin Bernie’s uses wristbands to monitor the number of people entering the establishment, which is limited to 99 occupants including bar staff. Police also caught patrons drinking and fighting outside the establishment.
Hetemi said he has begged police to issue a citation for people loitering in the parking lot, which is owned by the Urban Renewal Agency.
“It sounds to me as though you’re relying on the police to provide security for your business,” Bolton said.
Police have responded to 139 Shoshone St. N. 66 times in the past nine months between the hours of 1 a.m. and 4 a.m. Oftentimes, they are “vastly outnumbered,” Planning and Zoning Director Jonathan Spendlove said.
Twin Falls Police Chief Craig Kingsbury said his department often sends seven to 10 officers to each call at Bumpin Bernie’s, spending two hours at the business each time.
“This particular location has become almost a routine call on a weekend,” Kingsbury said. “It takes all of our resources. … We would not have the resources to respond if we had another significant event.”
Officers sometimes don’t make arrests or write citations, he said, because they are afraid of the crowd.
“You don’t want to incite a riot when you only have seven to 10 police officers out of maybe 100 to 200 folks,” he said.
Two adjacent business owners addressed the commission during the public hearing, complaining of broken beer bottles, condoms and drunken behavior in the parking lot. Tony Prater and Dana Benkula said their employees feel the parking lot is unsafe at times, and they’ve had to change their hours because of the problems.
“I genuinely love Afrim and his family,” said Benkula, who owns the business upstairs from Bumpin Bernie’s. “I don’t think they’ve got the ability yet to figure out how to control the crowd.”
Still, neither she nor Prater wanted the commission to take away Bernie’s permit altogether. Both asked simply that the board amend the bar’s hours.
Commissioners saw a systematic issue of funneling a crowd into a single business because all others were closed. They also sympathized with the business owner because those who come to Bumpin Bernie’s after 1 a.m. are often already intoxicated, and there’s a lot of them.
“He’s already having to deal with a hostile crowd — a crowd that’s hard to manage,” Chairman Gerardo “Tato” Munoz said.
Commissioner Craig Kelley said this was the only business he’s ever seen brought before the board twice. He believed putting the bar on an even playing field with others will be a kind of experiment to see if the owner can better deal with the issues.
“The violations are clear, public safety is questionable and that’s why they’re here,” Kelley said.
Hansen had asked for a condition to be added to the permit that would have allowed the commission to review the permit due to public safety issues at any time. That motion failed 3-5.
Commissioners were generally in favor of allowing businesses to stay open late, saying it’s obviously a need as Twin Falls grows in population.
“I think our community has come past the ‘Close everything at 10 p.m. and go to bed,’” Munoz said.
Bumpin Bernie’s will have time to appeal the decision, and it can come back for an amendment to its special use permit at any time. In the meantime, the bar will be allowed to stay open until 1:30 a.m. every night.
Also at the meeting, the commission approved a preliminary plat for a subdivision south of the intersection of Borah Avenue and Rose Street. The final plat will come before the City Council for final review. The plat divides the 2-acre property into eight individual lots.
