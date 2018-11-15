TWIN FALLS — Dutch Bros. Coffee has gotten the OK to move forward with its drive-through at 326 Blue Lakes Blvd. N.
The Planning and Zoning Commission on Tuesday voted 5-0 to approve the business’ landscaping plan. Gerardo Munoz, David Detweiler, Ryan Higley and Ed Musser were not present.
The plan includes a masonry wall and evergreen trees to protect neighboring condos from light and noise impacts. Neighboring property owners helped in the design.
“They went out and put tags on the trees that they wanted,” said Kyle Cooper, representing the business.
This will be Twin Falls’ second Dutch Bros.
Also at the meeting, the commission approved a special use permit for a private preschool at 401 Filer Ave. — in a building that previously housed a dog grooming business. While neighbors and commissioners expressed concerns about limited parking, the commission determined the impact would not be detrimental to the neighborhood.
“I think it would be really lovely to see something successful in this little building,” Commissioner Carolyn Bolton said.
The commission also approved:
- A request for a special use permit to operate a truck rental (U-Haul) facility at 1357 Blue Lakes Blvd. N.
- A request for a special use permit to construct an accessory building greater than 1,000 square feet at 1345 Mountain View Drive.
