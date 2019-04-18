JACKPOT, Nev. — Drivers should expect extended delays on U.S. 93 north of Jackpot, Nev., Idaho State Police said Thursday evening.
Traffic in northbound and southbound lanes is being funneled through a crash area where a commercial vehicle caught fire at mile marker 5, just north of the Idaho/Nevada border. ISP is investigating and initially reported a complete road closure around 3:21 p.m.
Check back for updates at magicvalley.com.
