TWIN FALLS — New commercial building permits have dropped 70% from a year ago for the first six months of the fiscal year. But while that may sound like a slowdown, Twin Falls Building Official Jarrod Bordi said it’s about a normal year so far.
Between October 2017 and March 2018, the city issued 34 new commercial permits. That number was an anomaly, Bordi said, due to a multifamily apartment complex that received permits in October 2017. Between October 2018 and March 2019, the city issued only 10 — what he calls a fairly typical number.
Bordi says the first half the fiscal year is usually the slowest for commercial building; and he fully expects things to pick up between April and September.
“I don’t think it’s a trend of slowing,” Bordi said. “I think it’s a timing thing.”
Several developers have already submitted plans to the city for more commercial buildings — including a new Northwest Farm Credit Services. Developer Todd Blass told the Times-News that he intends to submit plans soon for two medical buildings in the area of Cheney Drive West and North Haven Drive.
Single-family homebuilding, meanwhile, is booming. The city issued 125 home permits in the six-month time period. That’s the most single-family permits the city has issued between October and March since 2007.
And there’s more on the way.
“Our single-family (permits) are going to skyrocket,” Bordi said.
A new townhouse development called Valencia Park already has its first phase of 32 townhomes approved with permits ready to be picked up, he said. These are considered single-family homes because they will be sold and owned individually, although they are connected.
“I think we’re going to be just fine this year,” Bordi said.
For the fiscal year to date, all building permits are up 14.3%. Single-family permits are up 26.3%. New commercial permits are down 70.6% and commercial additions/remodels are down 10%.
The total valuation of permits issued so far is down 46.3% from a year ago to $40.7 million.
Here are some of the building permits of interest that were approved in March:
- Sweeto Burrito received a permit for a new space with one finished tenant and one future tenant at 334 Cheney Drive W., valued at $650,000.
- Goode Motor received a permit to remodel 160 Eastland Drive — the former Twin Cinema 12 – into offices. The work is valued at $444,875.
- Planet Fitness has received a building permit to do an interior demolition to make shell space at 1763 Fillmore St., the former location of Hancock Fabrics. The company also received a demolition permit to demolish half of the building and gut the other half. The work has a combined valuation of $422,000.
- Paul and Carol Ransom received a permit for a new duplex with attached garages at 314 and 318 Elaine Ave. The valuation is estimated at $170,000.
- Westerra Real Estate Group received a permit to remodel a tenant space at 205 Shoshone St. N., Suite A. The work is valued at $110,000. Westerra also received a permit for a wall sign, valued at $2,335.
- Glanbia received a permit for an interior remodel at 420 Falls Ave., valued at $50,000.
- Elevant Wealth received a permit for an interior remodel for offices at 1106 Eastland Drive N., valued at $25,000.
- Epic Realty received a permit for an interior remodel for offices at 1667 Locust St. N., valued at $25,000.
- Red Lion Hotel received a permit for an awning repair due to vehicle impact at 1357 Blue Lakes Blvd. N., valued at $24,000.
- Positive Action received a permit for a remodel for three new offices at 260 Third Ave. N., valued at 20,988.
- Aspen Dental received a permit for three wall signs at 532 Pole Line Road — next to Dutch Bros. The signs were valued at $10,000.
- ALBO 2 LLC received a demolition permit to demolish a house, garage and shop at 556 Washington St. N., next to Domino’s Pizza.
- Krengles True Value received a permit to enclose an existing covered area at 628 Main Ave. S., valued at $7,500.
- Elizabeth Estates received a permit for a monument sign at 1854 Elizabeth Blvd., valued at $5,537.
- Twin Falls County received a permit for an interior demolition of walls at 650 Addison Ave. W., No. 103. The project is valued at $5,000.
- Long Legacy Chiropractic received a permit for two wall signs at 1096 Eastland Drive N., No. 201, valued at $3,644.
- Country Auto received a sign permit for wall signs at 430 Blue Lakes Blvd. N. (former home of Moxie Java — Tuscany). The signs were valued at $3,616.
- Gerald Martens received a permit to demolish a canopy at 102 Main Ave. S. (behind the former Wells Fargo), valued at $3,500.
- Milner’s Gate received a permit for a wall sign at 205 Shoshone St. N., valued at $2,702.
