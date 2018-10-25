SHOSHONE — The public is invited to review and comment on an upcoming landslide stabilization project for the Galena Summit.
The Idaho Transportation Department will present its plans at two open house meetings:
- Stanley — 4:30 to 7 p.m. Monday at the Community Building, 510 Eva Falls Ave.
- Hailey — 4:30 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Community Campus Building Minnie Moore Room, 1050 Fox Acres Road
These are drop-in meetings where those interested can view proposed work schedules, project designs, illustrations, environmental considerations and other project information and comment on proposed time frames.
The project will remove and utilize rock from roadside outcroppings along Idaho 75 to use as buttressing for an active earthen slide on the south side of Galena Summit. All work lies between mileposts 153 and 162 — approximately four miles on each side of the summit — and could impact traffic and recreational opportunities for 12 to 18 months.
Representatives from the transportation department will be on hand to answer questions and gather input relating to the project schedule. Written comments will be accepted at the meeting. They may also be mailed through Nov. 30 to ITD’s District 4 Office, 216 South Date, Shoshone, ID 83352 or emailed to jessica.williams@itd.idaho.gov.
