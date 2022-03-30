Comings and goings 2022

In the past three months, owners have shuttered three businesses in the Magic Valley. One, however, will be returning.

Pandora’s Legacy, Beans & Brews Coffeehouse and Happy Teriyaki have all announced closures. A spokesperson for Happy Teriyaki told the Times-News in an email that the closure is temporary and the business will be reopening April 18.

In addition to closures, Twin Falls has a new coffeehouse, physical therapy office, cheer gym, donut shop and more.

Each month, the Times-News complies a list of new businesses, along with those that have moved, opened a new location or closed.

If you know of any south-central Idaho business openings or closings that did not appear on this list that should be included next time, please contact Times-News business reporter Hannah Ashton at hashton@magicvalley.com.

