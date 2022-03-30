Comings and goings 2022

In the past three months, owners have shuttered three businesses in the Magic Valley. One, however, will be returning.
Pandora’s Legacy, Beans & Brews Coffeehouse and Happy Teriyaki have all announced closures. A spokesperson for Happy Teriyaki told the Times-News in an email that the closure is temporary and the business will be reopening April 18.
In addition to closures, Twin Falls has a new coffeehouse, physical therapy office, cheer gym, donut shop and more.
Each month, the Times-News complies a list of new businesses, along with those that have moved, opened a new location or closed.
If you know of any south-central Idaho business openings or closings that did not appear on this list that should be included next time, please contact Times-News business reporter Hannah Ashton at hashton@magicvalley.com.
Sweet T's Cupcakery in Twin Falls closed its location on Main Ave North in February, according to a Facebook post. Its new store is open daily from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 1605 Blue Lakes Blvd North in Twin Falls.
Pandora's Legacy will be shuttered permanently soon because the business couldn't renew its lease, according to a Facebook post. In-person dining will be available until April 2 and takeout will be available until April 16. 'Thank you from all of us here, we appreciate all of the great customers and the community's overwhelming support since our opening!' the post reads.
Duck Donuts is under construction at 148 Cheney Drive W. Suite 200 in Twin Falls. The company has not announced an opening date. Duck Donuts started in North Carolina and now has more than 100 locations across the U.S.
Happy Teriyaki at 687 Blue Lakes Blvd. N. in Twin Falls is temporarily closed in order allow longtime employees to assist the opening of a new location in Meridian. The business will reopen April 18. 'Twin Falls is a great location and we have such great customers,' a company spokesperson said.