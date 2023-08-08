TWIN FALLS — Tucked away in an office along Addison Avenue is a room holding two large, comfortable chairs. And a box of Kleenex.

When allegations come out regarding child abuse, it’s a place where victims and interviewers discuss matters that have sometimes been kept secret for years.

The office is part of the St. Luke’s CARES program. CARES is short for Children at Risk Evaluation Services, and the St. Luke’s program stands as an advocate for abused children, whether sexually, physically or otherwise neglected. Every year, more than 1,000 children are evaluated for alleged abuse at offices in Boise and Twin Falls.

When children disclose possible sex abuse, local law enforcement officers often refer them to the CARES office, which will set a time for a forensic interviewer to talk with them. Interviewers are trained to interview children in a sensitive way, and in a way things revealed in the process can stand up in a court of law.

Interviewers Lisa Mitton and Lenorah Tsetsakis discussed CARES when they testified at a July 14 preliminary hearing of a man charged with lewd conduct.

The kid-friendly interview rooms, complete with the box of Kleenex, are the site where an interviewer first builds rapport with the victim, whether it be having a cheerful discussion about kitty cats or schoolwork.

But eventually comes the real reason they are there. It’s a time to talk about events in the children’s lives that possibly traumatized them, many times by people they trusted.

“We are here to talk about papa,” is how Mitton, who has conducted thousands of CARES interviews, described a child as saying.

Interviews can last about 45 minutes, with the time depending on the child and circumstances, and investigators and the individual who will later perform a medical exam on the child watch from another room.

“(Children) are the experts in what happened to them,” said Mitton, who is trained to draw out accurate, truthful information from the child, while remaining neutral. It’s important that it be done that in order for information obtained to be admissible in court.

When it comes to a report of possible sex abuse, Twin Falls Police Lt. Justin Dimond said an officer will take an initial report and the case will be assigned to a detective experienced with dealing with those sensitive cases and they turn to St. Luke’s CARES, who has forensic interviewers who will talk children as young as 3 or 4 years old up to 17 years old.

If the child describes possible sex abuse during the interview, investigators from the police department seek to identify suspect and to prove or disprove the claims, Dimond said.

Investigators seek things that help corroborate their stories.

For example, in a case filed in March involving a man accused of raping a teenage girl, investigators retrieved a blanket from the girl’s room and a forensics lab determined it had a semen stain that matched his DNA, court records say.

Studies have shown that children rarely make up false allegations on their own, but sometimes do if coercively questioned by individuals. Reports indicate that reports of abuse sometimes crop up in custody disputes.

That is why the task of forensic interviewers is so important.

Children’s disclosures aren’t always “super consistent,” but overall, the gist of their stories usually remains the same, Dimond said.

Dimond said the Twin Falls Police Department works hard to protect children, a particularly vulnerable segment of the community.

Forensic interviewers interviewers are not supposed to ask leading questions or to coax responses from children.

One big part of questioning, Tsetsakis said, is that they ask open-ended questions.

And in the end, she said law enforcement officers makes the assessment of the interview, including whether the child was coached.

After the interview, the child undergoes a medical evaluation in another room, that a caregiver can observe if the child agrees. The interview is for medical purposes and is considered legal evidence, therefore caregivers are not allowed to watch the interview.

Alleged offenders are not allowed onsite at any time, St. Luke’s said.

The Idaho Supreme Court ruled in 2020 that results of CARES interviews are allowable in court, because the statements are made for medical diagnosis or treatment purposes.

It is important that every child deserves to be safe, heard, and supported, the St. Luke’s website says.

“Most children never report their abuse,” it reads. “Those who keep it a secret or who ‘tell’ and are not believed, are at far greater risk than the general population for psychological, emotional, social, and physical problems, often lasting into adulthood.”

Families that come to CARES should never receive a bill from St. Luke’s, the St. Luke’s website says, although St. Luke’s will bill any insurance held by the family.

CARES staff assists families in filling out Crime Victims Compensation applications as appropriate. Any balance left after payment from insurance and/or Crime Victims Compensation is absorbed by St. Luke’s.