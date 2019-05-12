{{featured_button_text}}

JEROME — The Snake River Canyons Park annual clean-up day will begin at 8 a.m. Saturday at Shoshone Falls Road, Jerome. Coffee and doughnuts will start the day.

Come with supplies needed to assist the clean-up: hats, gloves, rakes, sunscreen, bug spray and boots for protection against snakes and ticks. Trash bags will be provided.

