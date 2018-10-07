TWIN FALLS — Many government offices and other facilities will be closed Monday for Columbus Day.
Some city offices will close, including in Hailey, Rupert and Shoshone. Many other city offices will remain open, including in Twin Falls, Burley, Gooding, Jerome and Ketchum. Buhl City Hall will be open, but the Department of Motor Vehicles will be closed.
County, state and federal offices will be closed, along with post offices and banks, the Twin Falls Public Library, College of Southern Idaho and the Herrett Center for the Arts and Science.
The Twin Falls City Pool will offer open swim from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
The Times-News offices in Twin Falls and Burley will be open.
Magic Valley Mall will be open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Trash collection will follow the regular schedule.
