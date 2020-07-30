Colorado woman injured in I-84 crash near Jerome
Colorado woman injured in I-84 crash near Jerome

Idaho State Police stock

Idaho State Police

 FILE PHOTO, TIMES-NEWS

JEROME — A Colorado woman was injured Wednesday when her vehicle overturned on Interstate 84, Idaho State Police said.

Julia Hubbel, 67, of Lakewood, Colorado, was driving west on I-84 at 4:19 p.m. when she lost control and her vehicle overturned near milepost 173, about 5 miles east of Jerome, ISP said in a Thursday morning statement.

Her vehicle came to rest in the right lane, which was blocked for about an hour.

Hubbel, who was wearing a seat belt, was taken to St. Luke's Magic Valley Medical Center in Twin Falls. 

The crash is still under investigation.

