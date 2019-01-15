TWIN FALLS — While media around the world report conflicting details about a Colorado mom’s disappearance and alleged murder, the Fourth Judicial Court District Attorney’s Office in Colorado is staying silent, saying the case has been sealed from the start.
Law enforcement agencies have released little information about Idaho’s connection to a Colorado mom’s disappearance and murder, as speculation and rumors swirl.
Kelsey Berreth, a 29-year-old flight instructor and mother of a 1-year-old daughter, went missing from her Woodland Park, Colo., home on Thanksgiving Day. Her cellphone pinged a south-central Idaho cell tower on Nov. 25, sending a wave of interest across the internet. Her fiance has been charged with murder, and property in Twin Falls County has been searched for evidence.
But local authorities say they’re not currently involved.
“At this moment, this case is not under investigation by the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office or the Twin Falls Police Department,” county prosecutor Grant Loebs told the Times-News on Thursday. That won’t change, “unless there is a tie to some crime committed in Idaho.”
Meanwhile, discussion groups on Facebook devoted to the Berreth case grow daily. The Facebook group “Prayers for Kelsey Berreth” has more than 14,000 members. YouTube channels such as Woodland Park Underground continue to focus on the investigation.
The county will continue to help in the investigation as needed, Loebs said.
“But the last thing we would want is to do something that would interfere with the investigation,” he said. “Any time speculation and rumors that are not factual are released, and re-released on social media, it’s a bad thing for an investigation.”
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office and the Twin Falls Police Department confirmed in a Dec. 22 statement that the agencies were contacted by the FBI on Dec. 15. The two agencies, in a joint special investigation unit, assisted the FBI in obtaining the search warrants, served multiple search warrants and “processed some items of evidence” related to Berreth’s disappearance, the statements said.
The Times-News contacted Lee Richards, spokeswoman for the district attorney’s office in Colorado Springs, on Friday to clarify some conflicting information reported by various news outlets. Richards told the Times-News the case was sealed.
“I can’t answer any questions,” she said.
Richards posts updates to the case on the district attorney’s Facebook page, called 4th Judicial District Attorney’s Office.
ABC News reported early in January that a 32-year-old nurse from Twin Falls is being investigated for allegedly disposing of the missing woman’s cellphone in Idaho, according to two of the woman’s family members and a law enforcement source. ABC withheld the woman’s name “because she has not been publicly identified or charged,” the report said. Some media have released the woman’s name, citing a “ family friend.”
CNN corroborated the report, citing “a source with knowledge of the investigation.”
St. Luke’s spokeswoman Michelle Bartlome confirmed that law enforcement contacted the hospital. Bartlome, however, said she “wasn’t in a position to disclose” which agency made contact.
Media who identified themselves as an NBC reporter, an ABC producer and a freelance photographer for the U.K.’s Daily Mail converged Jan. 4 at a home in Twin Falls County expecting to find the FBI serving a search warrant, they said. What they found were “no trespassing” signs and a heavy chain across the entrance to the property.
Since then, the district attorney’s office in Colorado asked the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office to not grant any more interviews, sheriff’s spokeswoman Lori Stewart said.
Berreth’s fiance, Patrick Frazee, 32, was arrested Dec. 21 at his home in the Colorado town of Florissant on charges of murder and solicitation of murder. Woodland Park police said they found evidence at Berreth’s home to make them believe she may have been killed there. Frazee is thought to be the last person to see Berreth alive. He told police that he met with Berreth on the afternoon of Thanksgiving to pick up their 1-year-old daughter for a visit.
Berreth’s body has not been found.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.