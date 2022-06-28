College of Southern Idaho to develop new Jerome campus

JEROME — It’s official: The College of Southern Idaho will have a new location in town to centralize many of its instructional and community services under one roof.

The announcement for a 20,000-square-foot educational facility comes after CSI, the city of Jerome, and the Jerome City Council, signed on to a memorandum of understanding to transfer to CSI approximately 1.5 acres of city-owned property at Third Avenue and North Lincoln Avenue.

“We are excited to have the opportunity to expand the college’s presence in Jerome,” CSI President Dean Fisher said in a statement. “The donation of the land by the City of Jerome and the Jerome Urban Renewal Agency will allow CSI to construct a new facility that will specifically address educational, and workforce needs in Jerome County. I want to thank Jerome Mayor David Davis and Jerome City Administrator Mike Williams for their leadership in this process.”

The impact on the community helped propel Jerome’s interest in securing a deal with CSI.

“We really like the vision of a new expanded CSI center in our community," Williams said. “It’s going to enhance educational opportunities and quality of life for our residents, but it’s also going to do a lot for our downtown revitalization with the location of that facility.”

CSI is now at Main and Lincoln and offers programming and services through a collection of dispersed locations. The new facility will allow CSI to concentrate its focus while at the same time become an anchor to the downtown’s revitalization.

The Third and Lincoln site has been home to a high school and, later, an elementary school that closed in 2009. The site has been empty for about 15 years.

“That property has been used for education since the early 1900s,” Williams said. “It’s nice to be able to continue to offer education at that location and preserve some of the heritage and history of the community by continuing to offer education at that site.”

With the agreement, CSI will receive approximately 1.5 acres for the educational facility.

The other 5.5 acres that make up the rest of the block will remain city property and plans are in the works for a multi-use residential and commercial space called Lincoln Commons.

A development plan will be negotiated between the three parties to ensure the design is harmonious with the surroundings, while meeting CSI’s facility needs, and allowing for further development of the remaining property into the Lincoln Commons, a mixed-use commercial and residential area.

“We’re very pleased to be working with the College of Southern Idaho on a new facility in downtown Jerome," Davis said. "This investment will enhance the quality of life and educational opportunities for our citizens.

"It will also have an enormous impact on our downtown revitalization efforts. We thank President Fisher, his team, and the Board of Trustees for sharing the vision of a greater College of Southern Idaho presence in Jerome.”

